UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – USC Union released a statement Tuesday morning as the campus continues to grieve the loss of two student athletes killed in a Feb. 7 car crash and the families of the victimis finalize funeral plans.
The crash happened in Spartanburg County.
Four USC Union softball players were in a vehicle that collided with another that crossed the center line, troopers said.
Mia Stokes, 18, and Grace Revels, 20, passed away.
Mallory Stokes, Mia’s twin sister, and Devyn Royce were also hurt in the crash, along with the driver of the other car.
Both Stokes sisters, Revels, and Royce were all players on the USC Union softball team.
Below is the statement the campus released Tuesday, along with bio information:
“Our students, softball team, coaches, and campus are grieving over this traumatic event that has left us without two amazing ladies and two injured. Our campus has been overwhelmed with all of the love and support that everyone has shown. We ask for everyone to please keep us in your thoughts and prayers in the days to come.
If anyone would like to send a card, you may send them to campus, and we will mail them to the families. Please put attention to whomever the card needs to be sent to (USC Union, PO Drawer 729, Union SC 29379, Attn: *name*). – Annie Smith, USC Union’s Director of Marketing & Development
#00 Devyn Royce.
Devyn is a freshman from Sumter, SC. Devyn plans to study criminal justice.
Three things about Devyn.
1. I love food
2. Favorite color is light blue
3. Sunflowers are my favorite
Devyn’s favorite quote is
quote- “The only time I set the bar low is for limbo.” Michael Scott
#01 Grace Revels.
Grace is a sophomore from Lancaster, SC. Grace plans to study Special Education!
Three things about Grace.
1. Always smiling
2. love softball
3. Always happy
Graces favorite quote is...
“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain” Dolly Parton
#18 Mallory Stokes.
Mallory is a freshmen from Charlotte, NC! She plans to study Elementary Education. Three things about Mallory.
I’m a twin
I love Jesus
I love to work with kids.
Mallory’s favorite quote is...
“before you can achieve you have to believe: in yourself.” -Jennie Finch
#22 Mia Stokes.
Freshman from Charlotte, NC. She plans to study Physical therapy! Three things about Mia
1.I love God
2. I love being with my family
3. I love to travel
Her favorite quote is “I’m not perfect. I’m never going to be. And that’s the great thing about living the Christian life and trying to live by faith, is you’re trying to get better everyday.” -Tim Tebow.
The funerals for Stokes and Revels will be held in their hometowns.
Revels' funeral will be held on Feb. 12 in Lancaster, SC. Here are the details.
Stokes will be laid to rest on Feb. 14 in Belmont, NC. Here are her funeral details.
PREVIOUSLY - Two USC Union softball players killed, another two injured in collision along SC-295 in Spartanburg County
