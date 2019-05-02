CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Funerals plans were announced Thursday for Riley Howell, hours after police escorted the body of the UNC Charlotte student home to Waynesville.
PHOTOS: Crowds gather at Waynesville funeral home to welcome Riley Howell home
Howell was one of two students killed and fort hurt when police said a gunman opened fire on the UNC Charlotte campus.
The Haywood County Sheriff's Office escorted Howell's body to Wells Funeral Home in Waynesville Thursday morning.
FUNERAL DETAILS
According to Howell's obituary, a memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the Stuart Auditorium, Lake Junaluska.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the Wells Events & Reception Center in Waynesville. "May the 4th be with you," the obituary advised.
HOWELL DIED A HERO
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police chief said Howell died a hero after taking fight to the gunman at the college.
“We talk about heroism. You hear about first responders and professionals who were extremely heroic in their response to this incident which obviously saved lives. What you may not hear is the first and foremost hero as far as I’m concerned, and his name is, Riley Howell,” said Chief Kerr Putney with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department during a news conference on Wednesday.
Howell, 21, was one of two students killed when a gunman opened fire on the college campus.
According to the police chief, Howell ran toward the gunman instead of running away, and saved lives by making the ultimate sacrifice.
“You’re either going to run and hide or you’re going to take the fight to the assailant. Having no place to run and hide, he did the last,” Putney said of Howell.
“If it weren’t for his work, the assailant may not have been disarmed,” Putney added. “Unfortunately, he gave his life in the process, but his sacrifice saved lives.”
Howell was a graduate of TC Roberson High School in Buncombe County. He studied at A-B Tech for two years before transferring to UNC Charlotte last year, college officials said.
STATEMENTS FROM FAMILY, COACHES, MORE:
Buncombe County Schools released these quotes and memories of Howell from his former teachers and coaches:
“Riley was a student at TCR, and he graduated during my last year as principal in 2016. He was both athletic and studious, taking many honors and AP classes. I always remembered him as a kind student who always had a smile on his face. The staff at T.C. and all of our schools work to build strong relationships with our students. We are keenly aware of the extra supports we need to have in place during difficult times like this. Our Student Services department has a crisis team mobilized to assist at T.C for this reason.” -- Amy Rhoney, former T.C. Roberson Principal and current Director of Special Services.
“The violent and tragic passing of Riley Howell has touched the lives of everyone in our community. How could it not? I remember precisely where Riley sat in my classroom. I remember our conversations. I remember Riley's enthusiasm for life, infectious smile, and bright-eyed amiability. He was as easy to love as he so easily loved others. My heart breaks for his friends and family, and especially, his siblings. I can think of only one way to describe his passing-- heart-wrenching.” -- Ms. Tristen Plemmons, TCR English teacher
“It took a long, long time to get him here [to the cross country team] joining late in his final high school year, but Riley was an invaluable addition to the team. As I reflect on his character I remember that he was bright, independent, kind, and optimistic; he had a special affinity for the outdoors; his hallmarks were a big grin and a carefree spirit; and, his teammates loved and respected him. It was a privilege to be his coach.”--Andrew Devine, TCR Cross Country Coach
“The Roberson Community has been touched by tragedy today. Riley Howell lost his life saving others. Riley played soccer, ran cross country, but, more importantly, was a part of our greater Roberson family. He will be missed and remembered as an individual, who, in the moment of greatest peril, sacrificed for the lives of others. He lived his life in service of others and his light was extinguished way too soon. We join countless communities who have experienced the same violence in mourning one of our sons, one of our brothers, one of our students, one of our players, one of our own.”-- Josh Martin, TCR Soccer Coach
“Riley was an incredible young man (as so often seems to be the case when these senseless tragedies occur). If one tried to describe him, he was a lover of just about everything outdoors. Inside the building, he was an unfailingly kind person and for those of us lucky enough to call him a friend, he was fiercely loyal. He rarely had a frown upon his face, instead, he smiled and brought joy to those around him at all times. He was honest, especially with himself. When he made mistakes, he did not make excuses; he would just smile, shrug his shoulders, admit his mistake, and then do better. His giving spirit will be truly missed, and we were lucky to have him in our lives, however short a time that that might have been.”-- Brian Feid, TCR Social Studies Teacher
Howell's family later released a statement to FOX Carolina:
You knew when he walked in the room, as that wide smile arrived first on his tall and sturdy frame. At 21 years old, Riley Howell was a big kid, who loved life, his family, and his soul mate Lauren. He was everyone’s protector, always standing up for what he believed in and lending a strong back to those in need.
On the high school soccer field he was the goalkeeper, fearless, leading from the back, and the last line of defense. As a runner he was always racing against himself while at the same time pushing his teammates to achieve their personal bests.
Riley made it easy to be his friend. His laidback demeanor belied his innate desire to make a meaningful impact on your life. He made you feel special, he asked all the right questions, and always seemed available when you needed him most.
Riley considered a career in the military or firefighting before enrolling in college. He relished the big challenges, whether it be jumping from the highest cliff into the water below or power lifting competitions at the gym. Once committed to something- he never gave up, never gave in, and gave everything he had- always.
In life you count yourself blessed to have a son or friend like Riley Howell. While his path was not always certain, it was not without purpose. He knew what he had to do when people needed him most. He was always the guy you could count on and he delivered.
His parents, Thomas and Natalie, sisters and brother, Iris, Juliet, and Teddy, and girlfriend, Lauren- thank everyone for being with them during this very difficult time. Riley has been their hero for a long time and now they share him with so many others.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Riley's co-workers at HRL, on campus at UNC Charlotte, started a GoFundMe to help his family. You can donate here.
MORE: TC Roberson grad was among the 2 killed in the UNC-Charlotte shooting; Chancellor releases names of all victims
