NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Newberry County Coroner announced Sunday that a 20-month-old child had passed away after being struck by a car Saturday night.
The accident took place at 8 p.m. on Macedonia Church Road near Wheeland School Road, just 2.7 miles North of Prosperity.
Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland said a 2002 Chevrolet SUV was travelling East on Macedonia Church when it struck a small child that was crossing the road, heading North. The child succumbed to his injuries.
The coroner identified the young boy as 20-month-old Madden James Madray of Prosperity. An autopsy determined to be the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.
According to the McSwain-Evans Funeral home, a memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm Friday, February 15, 2019 at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Jeff O'Dell. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences for the family can be left here.
Among the condolences left on Madden's page, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said:
I am so very sorry for your loss. There are mysteries that we cannot answer until it is our time to transition. I can assure you one thing though. My mother passed away last Friday and she will be there for your beloved and will nurture this child until you are reunited for that was her nature. We are all so very sorry for your loss.
On Tuesday, February 12, Coroner Laura Kneece released a statement saying that witness interviews say Madden was playing within close proximity and within eyesight of the adults present, but as children tend to do, he got out of eyesight in the blink of an eye.
She went on to add, “As a community we should not tolerate negative comments or public persecution towards Madden Madray’s family. It is sad that in today’s society we are quick to judge and persecute someone over an incident that literally could happen to any parent or any person watching a young child. We, as a community should be praying and offering our continued support for the family of the victim as well as the operator of the vehicle.”
A GoFundMe has been set up for Baby Madden Madray. Those wishing to donate can find it here.
This is heartbreaking but the news story leaves so many questions unanswered. Was the child alone or was he with someone else. Who was he with if he was with someone. A child that age is not old enough to cross a highway without someone holding a hand or something to make sure it could not run into traffic
