ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a first responder killed in Anderson County.
Services for Rodney Lewis Gilmer will be held at noon on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Honea Path First Baptist Church. After the service, burial will be at the Eastview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 P.M. Friday evening at Pruitt Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to The Gilmer Girls Education Fund, c/o State Credit Union, 1825 E. Greenville St., Anderson, SC 29621 or the St Judes Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Tuesday morning Deputy Coroner Don McCown with the Anderson County Coroner's Office identified 50-year-old Rodney Lewis Gilmer as the victim.
Tuesday we learned that Gilmer worked for AnMed Health Emergency Department, and has worked previously as a flight paramedic for GHS Med Trans.
On Monday, Anderson County deputies responded to a shooting at a residence on Whirlaway Circle.
Sergeant Foster with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the call originally came in as a domestic dispute, but led to the shooting of at least one person.
McCown says that Gilmer was transported to AnMed Health Medical Center where he died on arrival.
Tuesday, tributes began being posted in Gilmer's remembrance by other first responders. The Sandy Springs Fire Department said on their Facebook page:
You will be missed Rodney Gilmer. You were a wonderful person. Many prayers going out to his family; his daughters; his sister Joyce and Anderson County EMS family and First Responders. No one will ever be able to fill your shoes.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
AnMed confirmed Gilmer was employed as an Emergency Department Communication Specialist for the hospital system.
Thursday, February 21, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they have requested SLED to take over the investigation due to the personal and professional relationships many employed by the ACSO and first responder community had with Gilmer.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will now be handling the investigation from the point forward according to the sheriff's office.
