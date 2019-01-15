GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Furman University will be suspending a student run organization, the Tau Kappa Epsilon chapter, university officials said Monday.
This came after a student organization conduct report revealed hazing, underage drinking, and one student going to the hospital.
The Vice President of Student Life, Connie Carson confirmed that the frat will be suspended for "no less than four years."
Carson said the suspension is a result of repeated and significant conduct violations by the chapter, which include hazing, provision of alcohol to minors, and risk management violations, Furman university officials released to media.
Individuals associated with the suspended chapter must cease all fraternity organizational activities.
Additionally, the Tau Kappa Epsilon chapter house has been closed and individuals living there will return to campus housing, officials said.
The full conduct report and violations can be seen here:
