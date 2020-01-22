GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Fire Department is stressing safety for its citizens.
Wednesday morning, a post to Facebook reminisced about fatal fires their crews responded to within the past 13 months.
One fatal fire is too many.
“We want zero fire deaths. When we got to looking at statistics, and three in 13 months — that’s kind of disheartening,” said fire chief, James Caggiano. “We try to push smoke detectors; we provide smoke detectors free of charge for any homeowners that is low income and we’ll come out and put them in.”
The Facebook post reads: “Today marks one year since a fatal house fire on Marion Ave here in Gaffney. Unfortunately, yesterday morning, our investigators spent the morning with several other agencies investigating another fatal fire in our jurisdiction. In 13 months the Gaffney Fire District has investigated 3 fatal house fires! That’s three fathers, mothers, brothers, sister, sons, or daughters that were lost to fire. Of course those were three separate fires and the circumstances surrounding them all were completely different.
We say that to say this, we implore you to put fire safety in the forefront of your mind. Think about it when you’re cooking, when you’re cleaning, whatever you’re doing. With these cold days and nights among us, with more coming, we can only anticipate more fires and possibly more injuries. The one way that you can give yourself and or your family a fighting chance of survival in the case of a fire is a properly installed and working smoke alarm. If you can’t afford one, reach out to your local fire department. We’ve said it before, don’t become a statistic!”
Another way to be to increase your chances of survival is having a plan in place for emergency purposes. Knowing what to do, where to go, and who to connect with can be the difference maker.
