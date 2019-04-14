CHEROKEE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A wanted murder suspect was taken into custody in Gaston County, North Carolina over the weekend, deputies released.
The suspect, Salvador Marquez, is wanted for the fatal shooting of a 33-year old Cherokee County man named Matthew Littlejohn, that took place over a year ago on January 23rd of 2018.
The suspect was identified 3 days after the murder, through on-scene surveillance footage at the gas station where the victim was shot. The suspect has been on the run since, authorities say.
Cherokee County Investigators hope to extradite him back to Cherokee County, where he will be served with a warrant for murder.
