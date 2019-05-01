GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Gaffney Police Department took to social media Wednesday to warn religious organizations to be weary of thieves who are targeting vans and property.
According to a Facebook post, police say several agencies have reported catalytic converter thefts in their area. Cleveland County, Shelby Police, Gaston County, and Mecklenberg County say their churches have been targets of the crime.
The vehicles being targeted are primarily Ford 15-passenger vans. Police urge all all local churches and businesses who own larger vans to take extra measures to protect their property.
Tests of security cameras are recommended. Police also advise that church staff and pastors check their vehicles and property to ensure they haven't been vandalized.
Police released surveillance photos of the two suspects, and suspected vehicle, that have been responsible for the majority of Cleveland County's thefts.
Anyone who believes they are a target of vandalism is asked to contact 911 immediately.
