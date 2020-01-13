GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Gaffney Police Department says they've arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after an investigation found he was involved in a shooting that left one person injured over the weekend.
Police say they were first called to North Granard Street on January 11 around 10:54 p.m. in reference to an individual that had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a male suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.
Through an investigation, officers determined the victim had been shot near Limestone Courts and H&K Food Mart on North Limestone Street.
Monday, after interviewing several people, police concluded Jake Dustin Morris had discharged at least four rounds - striking the victim twice, at least.
Detective Sergeant Brian Blanton charged Morris with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Despite Morris' arrest, investigators are still seeking additional information about the crime.
