GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Gaffney Police Department said they're investigating after two people were hit by gunfire outside a private party early Sunday morning.
According to officers, they responded to an address along Cherokee Avenue around 2:47 a.m. in response to shots fired.
Upon initial investigation, police determined two people had been shot while standing outside of a party. Multiple vehicles were also hit by the bullets.
Police say the victims were taken first to Spartanburg Regional in Gaffney, but later transported to Spartanburg.
Detectives arrived on scene and examined multiple shell casings. The department continues to investigate.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Michael Hadden at (864) 206-3309.
Police say they'll release more information as the investigation progresses.
MORE NEWS:
Coroner identifies 45-year-old man killed in shooting inside Berea Walmart; suspect charged with murder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.