GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Gaffney Police Department said a man wanted for attempted murder, and weapons related charges from incidents over the weekend has been taken into custody.
According to police, Jordan Keyshawn Smith opened fire on Poplar Springs Drive Saturday, April 27. An incident reports says Smith was engaged in an argument with the mother of his daughter.
Police say when the woman and the young girl were heading to a car, where another young child was, Smith shot at them. Luckily, no one was injured.
He is being charged with three counts of attempted murder.
Police had initially said Smith may be in the Spartanburg or Petty Town area of Gaffney.
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Smith was taken into custody by Gaffney police.
Officers say more charges could possibly be filed as the investigation remains ongoing.
