GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney police are offering a cash reward for any information that may help solve the murder of a man who was gunned down outside of a convenience story.
In July 2018, 37-year-old Randy O'Neal Simpson was shot and killed on Fort Street while walking back to his apartment. Family described him as a kind, hard-working man who didn't try to bother anyone.
On Wednesday, November 28, Gaffney police posted to their Facebook page about the reward offering. Anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest and conviction of anyone responsible is urged to call Detective Captain Ron Ramsey at (864) 206-3320.
