GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- According to officers, they responded to reported shooting along Cherokee Avenue around 2:47 a.m. on July 7.
Upon investigation, police determined two people had been shot while standing outside of a party.
Multiple vehicles were also hit by the bullets.
Police say the victims were taken first to Spartanburg Regional in Gaffney, but later transported to Spartanburg.
Later on July 7, police said Tyler Edwards was arrested for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime and one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons prohibited.
On Friday, police said they had also charged Marcus Dewberry and Christopher Kirkland in the case. Both men face two counts of attempted murder.
Christopher Kirkland was reportedly arrested in Georgia on July 21st, 2019, police say.
We also learned Sunday that Dewberry was arrested earlier this week.
He is awaiting extradition back to Gaffney to face charges.
(1) comment
ethnic violence
