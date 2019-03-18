GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Gaffney police said Monday they are actively searching for Johnny Edward Davis II, who goes by the name “Jimmy Jam.”
Officers said Jimmy Jam is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, attempted armed robbery, and felon in possession of a weapon.
Davis is also wanted out of Shelby, NC for multiple violent offenses, police said.
Davis should be considered armed and dangerous and people are not advised to approach him. Instead, police urge anyone who sees Davis to call the Gaffney Police Department or 911.
sounds like a shoot on sight order needs to be put out on this subject . with all of the face tattoos it would be easy to id him .
