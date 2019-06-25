GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) An active search is underway in Gaffney for a man police say is wanted on various charges that stem from a rash of stolen checks being cashed around the area.
According to a Facebook post, police are looking for William Christopher Adams.
His active warrants include the following:
- Driving under suspension
- Forgery less than $10,000
- Possession of a stolen vehicle
- Larceny less than $2,000
Police say their investigation began after being made aware of a large amount of checks being presented, and cashed in the area.
Officers believe Adams could be driving a red 1991 Chevrolet pick-up truck with a license plate number of 68973FM.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department at (864) 489-8115, or 911.
