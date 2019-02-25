ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Asheville Fire Department officials are on scene of a natural gas line cut by a construction crew near Sams Club on Patton Avenue, officials say.
Crews are monitoring for air quality at the scene.
The gas company has been notified and is in route.
