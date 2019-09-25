TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday they are investigating after Toccoa police officers were involved in a shooting that injured a man suspected of kidnapping and killing a woman and stabbing two other people.
The double stabbing and kidnapping happened Monday night at a home on Mill Street in Toccoa.
“The Toccoa Police Department responded and found two victims injured and another female, visiting the home, was missing,” GBI said in a news release.
The injured victims, a man and woman in their sixties, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
GBI agents said the kidnapping victim was identified as 49-year-old Patricia Hall, the wife of the suspect, Kenton Deshaun Hall, 48.
Agents said they found Patricia Hall deceased Tuesday morning on Franklin Street.
Warrants were signed charging Kenton Hall with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and kidnapping.
The GBI then said two Toccoa officers responded to a 911 call near an abandoned factory on West Spring Street after a civilian said they recognized Kenton Hall Tuesday afternoon.
When police encountered Hall, they said he was armed with a knife and was not complying with their orders. One of the officers fired his weapon twice during the encounter - striking Hall once.
Hall was taken to the hospital, where officials said he remained in serious condition Wednesday afternoon.
No police officers were hurt in the shooting.
The GBI says they will complete their independent investigation. Once it is complete, they will hand it over to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.
