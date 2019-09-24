TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said no officers were hurt in an officer-involved shooting in Toccoa on Tuesday.
The shooting happened on West Spring Street.
GBI agents said one suspect was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital.
There is no word yet if the shooting was connected to the search for a murder and kidnapping suspect.
MORE: Search for suspect underway after kidnapped woman found dead hours after 2 others found stabbed at Toccoa home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.