HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says two individuals are behind bars in Hart County, accused of sexually exploiting children.
Press releases from the GBI were scant on details, but did name 34-year-old Dwayne Flemming and Jessie Shumake as the suspects. Both were arrested for possible sexual exploitation of children online.
Both are being held in the Hart County Jail.
Both investigations are part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade and the online sexual exploitation of children. The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about these or other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
