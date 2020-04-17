GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a person was found dead Thursday evening, and a death investigation has been launched.
GCSO says deputies responded to the area near Swampfire Court around 9:50 p.m. They confirmed at least one person is deceased, but the cause of death is still under investigation.
A suspect has not been identified, but GCSO says there is no threat to the public.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
