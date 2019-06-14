SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says at least one deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Simpsonville early Friday morning.
Details are limited, but GCSO confirms deputies responded to a panic alarm activation at a residence on Eastcrest Drive around 11:49 p.m. GCSO later confirmed the deputy was not hurt.
Further details are expected to be released at a media briefing on scene.
A FOX Carolina photographer notes the area is taped off and at least one ambulance has departed from the area.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
