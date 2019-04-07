GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Sunday afternoon that a family of four is in the hospital after a suspected DUI driver slammed into them.
According to deputies, a driver suspected of DUI sped through the intersection of Highway 253 and Cedar Lane Road in Greenville County in an attempt to evade deputies.
The driver hit another car carrying a family of four. Deputies say they were on their way to church.
All four people were injured and transported to the hospital, along with the suspect. No fatalities have been reported at this time.
The intersection has been shutdown while deputies investigate.
