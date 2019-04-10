PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home burglary they say resulted in more than $4,000 worth of personal belonging were stolen.
GCSO says the burglary happened between 7:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Monday.
Trenton Etris says someone kicked his front door in an stoke six guitars, a muzzleloader, all his girlfriends jewelry, and other items.
“I worked around 48 hours a week to make ends meet,” Etris said. “To have it all taken like that in the middle of the day is bizarre.”
Etris’ brother and father both passed by the home, noticing the front door open, and knew something wasn’t right.
Some of the things taken are irreplaceable.
For example, the muzzleloader rifle, a family heirloom passed down from Etris’ great grandfather.
“He actually gave it to me on his death bed. I may have been nine or ten,” said Etris.
The guitars also have sentimental history. Etris has been a musician for at least six years. He paid over $2,000 for one of them.
“It was my first expensive guitar. I played all across South Carolina with it, and I’m teaching my son to play guitar now," he said.
Two of the six guitars stolen belong to his five year old son.
Not one was home at the time of the burglary, nor were any injuries reported.
Anyone with information that could help lead to a suspect is asked to call Greenville Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
