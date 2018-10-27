GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are asking residents to be wary of a man who they say is impersonating law enforcement in northern Greenville County.
According to GCSO, the man is driving a dark gray Ford Explorer with working interior blue lights and a siren. He is described as wearing a dark shirt and khaki pants, and is equipped with a handgun and badge. He represents himself as either police or as Secret Service.
Photos later released by GCSO indicate the impersonator may instead be wearing blue jeans and may also have a baseball cap.
Residents and businesses should be cautious of this man, and if they have any contact with him should call 9-1-1 immediately.
Updates are expected as the investigation continues.
