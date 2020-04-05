Double shooting in Judson

Double shooting in Judson

 (FOX Carolina/ April 5, 2020)

JUDSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a man and a boy are in the hospital after being shot in Judson Sunday evening.

Dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina they got the call from 7th Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday, and that the scene was active as of 7:30 p.m.

The coroner's office has not been called to this scene.

GCSO later told us the man and boy were shot on the front porch of their home. Both are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the double shooting should call 23-CRIME.

Patient tests positive for virus at Clary Care Center, hospital says

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.