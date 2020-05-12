TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a man is facing several charges after a crash in the area of Miller's Pond Road and McElhaney Road.
Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant on a subject named Michael David Brown nearby, when the Brown attempted to flee in his vehicle.
A pursuit was engaged, resulting in Brown wrecking his vehicle. Brown also struck a deputy's vehicle in the process.
He was taken into custody by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Brown is being held for the following charges:
- Assault and Battery third degree
- Domestic Violence second degree
- Driving Under Suspension second degree
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Resisting Arrest w/ Assault/Injury
- Throwing Bodily Fluids by Prisoner
Luckily, nobody was injured in the pursuit.
