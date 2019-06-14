SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a man living at a home in Simpsonville took aim at a deputy responding to a panic alarm early Friday morning.
Lt. Ryan Flood, public information officer for GCSO, confirms a solo responded to the panic alarm activation at a residence on Eastcrest Drive around 11:49 p.m. When the deputy arrived, Flood says the deputy attempted to make contact at the front door. However, Flood says the man jerked open the door and took aim at the deputy with a handgun.
Flood says the deputy then shot the man, who has since been transported to an area hospital. The man's condition is unknown as of writing, but was alert and conscious when an ambulance took him from the scene.
GCSO later confirmed the deputy was not hurt. He also notes there were two other people at home not involved in the incident. They too are unharmed.
Flood shed more light on some of the details of the incident. He says the panic alarm came from a cell phone associated with the address, prompting the deputy to make contact. It is unknown, however, why the alarm was triggered.
Additionally, Flood says it is unknown if the deputy rang the doorbell or knocked, if the deputy self-identified, or if there were any lights on in the home at the time. Flood also did not know who exactly triggered the phone's panic alarm, nor was it known if the man fired at the deputy.
Flood notes the deputy is on paid administrative leave, per department policy, and that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating in addition to GCSO's own internal investigation conducted by the Office of Professional Standards. GCSO expects investigators from both their own office and SLED to be on scene for up to four more hours. GCSO is expected to release a Critical Incident Community Video on the office's YouTube channel in 45 days, on July 29.
Flood notes this is an isolated incident.
