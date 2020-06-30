GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a K9, who has gone missing off Devenger Road.
According to deputies, Rudy, who is a German Shepherd, escaped from his handler on Monday from his handler's backyard on Devenger Road.
Lt. Flood with Greenville County says that they have received many tips from the public on dogs that may be Rudy, but none of them have turned out to be him.
Deputies request for anyone who sees the dog to call 911 immediately.
MORE NEWS - Death investigation underway along Williamston Road in Anderson, officials say
(1) comment
I can't believe that any missing dog is now "breaking news". Its a trained dog, it will come home when hungry :)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.