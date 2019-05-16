GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Brook Graham, the mother charged in the death of baby Julie Valentine, is now charged in connection to the death of another infant who died nearly one year before Julie's body was found in Greenville.
We previously reported that Graham, age 53, was charged in connection to the Julie Valentine case with the use of DNA evidence nearly three decades after the case was originally opened in 1990. According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, investigators were alerted to the discovery of a newborn male's remains on April 15, 1989 at the dead end of Bear Drive. GCSO re-opened the case after Graham was arrested in the Julie Valentine case in April 2019 and began comparing case files with Greenville PD, finding striking similarities with both the boy's case and with Julie Valentine.
KIDS FOUND THE BABY BOY IN THE WOODS
Warrants released by GCSO reveal that the baby boy was found in a trash bag in the woods near Bear Drive. According to coroner Kent Dill, a group of kids playing in the area found the baby wrapped in cloth on the ground in a trash bag. Dill says a cause of death couldn't be determined at the time of autopsy.
Dill says his office is working through the new evidence that has come to light, and that they don't have the final, written results for everything related to testing done on the boy.
GCSO says they sent off DNA evidence to SLED for confirmation, and got a positive match linking Graham to the boy. They also say the boy was Julie Valentine's brother, saying Julie and the boy shared the same father. GCSO says the father has been cleared in this case just as he was in the Julie Valentine case and believe he had no knowledge of this whatsoever.
Lt. Ryan Flood with the sheriff's office told FOX Carolina the boy was born 10 months before Julie, and the boy was about 3-7 days old when he was found inside the bag. Flood says the boy's body decayed quickly because of this, which lead to an inconclusive autopsy.
Flood also says both babies were found with their umbilical cords still attached and believe Graham acted alone.
GRAHAM FACING NEW CHARGES
Investigators say they've met with the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office, and found that the medical examiner could not conclude at the time if the baby boy was born alive or dead. Since a murder charge was unlikely, GCSO is charging Graham with unlawful neglect of a child and destruction or desecration of human remains. The warrants released by GCSO accuse Graham of failing to get prenatal medical attention for the baby boy.
Graham remains behind bars at the Greenville County Detention Center and will now await a bond hearing for the new charges.
