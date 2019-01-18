LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after they say a body was found at a Landrum residence.
GCSO says the call on Campbell Road came in around 3 p.m. Friday after the neighbor discovered the body.
Details are limited, but GCSO is promising more details once they're available.
GCSO says an autopsy will be performed tomorrow.
