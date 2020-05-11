TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash in the area of Miller's Pond Road.
Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant on a subject named Michael David Brown.
When deputies arrived, Brown attempted to flee in his vehicle striking a deputies patrol car.
A pursuit was engaged, resulting in Brown wrecking his vehicle.
He was taken into custody by Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Luckily, nobody was injured in the pursuit.
