GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after a resident was shot and robbed of money by three male suspects Thursday evening.
According to GCSO, the call for a shooting came in around 10:44 p.m. on Monaview Circle. Deputies say the three men made unforced entry into the residence, shooting the victim and taking money before leaving.
The victim does not face life-threatening injuries.
Descriptions of the suspects provided to deputies are as follows:
- All three suspects are males
- One man was described as being around 5 feet 9 inches tall and has a slender build, but a description of clothing was not provided
- The second man was described as standing around 6 feet 2 inches tall with a medium build, wearing all black clothing
- The third suspect is described as standing around 6 feet 3 inches tall and also wearing all black clothing
The three suspects left the scene by unknown means. A FOX Carolina photographer observed K-9 units in the area as deputies investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.