GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner said he's already investigated twelve murders, just three months into 2019.
He said the alarming rate is three times higher than the numbers around this time last year. Apparently, a lot of this comes back to drugs, and how popular social media apps are now being used in crime.
"If someone gets killed, you kinda look at it like that could be one of my family members, and I'm going to work as hard as I can," Captain Tim Jones said.
Captain Jones oversees 56 investigators who work everything from homicides and robberies, to white collar crime at the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
He said he's noticed that suspects and the victims in a homicide case are getting younger and younger. Jones said it's not uncommon to arrest a 12 to 15-year-old for these kind of crimes.
"Some of the robberies and homicides that we’ve seen are conducted through Snapchat," Captain Jones said. "It’s Snapchat drug deals that turn into a murder."
A younger generation of suspects means Jones wants to put more emphasis on investigating the "craft they love," from now on: Social media.
He wants to create a position an investigator can take over specifically focusing on social media and how it can help with an investigation.
Jones said social media can also be a problem when it comes to hearsay.
"We have that going on right now, we have people, two witnesses saying the exact opposite of one another. That's very frustrating when you get two sets of witnesses, saying that two different people shot somebody," Jones said.
He said in order to press charges they need someone to come forward with a statement. While there is plenty of talk about murder behind closed doors, he said many people are still not coming forward, and that impacts the number of cases still left open.
Jones said in 2017, there were 27 homicides, while 2018 saw a decline - only having 17.In 2019, we've seen 12 people killed on 10 different crime scenes... in a short three months.
Investigators say three of those cases are still active.
"I’ve never seen that before and I’ve been in investigations for years."
