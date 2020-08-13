GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are trying to find a man they say threatened to kill employees at a local Taco Bell in July.
GCSO says the incident happened on July 15. According to deputies, the man approached employees at the location on Wade Hampton Boulevard and started arguing with them. The verbal spat ended with him making the threat, and deputies say he was possibly armed at the time.
Deputies released surveillance footage from the restaurant and say he was driving a dark green Volvo hatchback at the time, possibly a V70 model.
Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Sparkman at 864-467-5092, emailing him at jsparkman@greenvillecounty.org, or by calling in a Crime Stoppers tip to 23-CRIME.
