TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help finding a missing woman they say is suffering from mental health complications.
According to GCSO, Linda McDonald was last seen at the Dunkin' Donuts on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Taylors on Saturday, just before 6:30 p.m.
Linda stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone who knows where she is or comes into contact with her should call the sheriff's office. If possible, keep Linda in sight until a deputy arrives.
