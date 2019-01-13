GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County deputies said SLED is investigating a deputy involved shooting that took place early Sunday morning.
Deputies say they arrived at a business on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County around 4:30 a.m. in response to a call of a suspicious vehicle.
The responding deputy said they found a late 90s, four door black Honda in the parking lot upon arrival. When the deputy got out of their vehicle, the driver of the Honda started their engine and drove at the deputy.
Though the deputy gave several verbal commands to stop and turn the car off, deputies say the car continued moving forward and hit the deputy. He fired at the vehicle, but it sped away. Deputies say it was heading North on Wade Hampton Blvd.
At this moment, deputies are unaware if the bullets actually hit the car or any of the car's occupants.
The deputy did sustain minor injuries to his leg from the hit.
This is an active investigation by both GCSO and SLED.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff's Office at (864) 271-5210 or CrimStoppers at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.