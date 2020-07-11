GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a suspect they chased for hours on Saturday died after taking aim at deputies Saturday evening.

FOX Carolina received a handful of tips regarding a scene along Long Forest Drive, and reached out to dispatch for details. A supervisor confirmed the nature of the incident around 5:45 p.m.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis later shed more light on what unfolded. According to Lewis, deputies had been looking for the suspect for several days regarding traffic violations and failing to stop for police. They found him elsewhere and started a chase, but the suspect got out on foot near Long Forest Drive. Deputies made contact with him around 5 p.m., but say he got a gun out and took aim. Lewis said deputies then fired at the suspect, striking him.

He also reports no deputies were hit by gunfire and immediately rendered aid to the suspect. The suspect was transported to a hospital, but the Lewis reports the suspect died there.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed they were also on scene. The name of the suspect has not been released pending notification of family.

Lewis promised a press release detailing the leading events. He also said the State Law Enforcement Division and the office's own Office of Professional Standards would review the case.

