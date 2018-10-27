GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a man who was suspected of impersonating law enforcement in the northern part of the county is now in custody.
According to GCSO, the man was driving a dark gray Ford Explorer with working interior blue lights and a siren. He was described as wearing a dark shirt and khaki pants, and equipped with a handgun and badge. He reportedly represented himself as either police or as Secret Service.
Photos later released by GCSO indicated the impersonator may instead be wearing blue jeans and may also have a baseball cap.
At this time, GCSO says there is no threat to the community and that more information would be released Monday.
