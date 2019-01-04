GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have announced that two men have been arrested in the murder of Hall Eskew, whose body was found near railroad tracks in Taylors.

GCSO announced Friday that 30-year-old Seuvarrggio Senwuez Rector and 32-year-old Harrison Christopher Gregory were arrested and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center. Deputies say the two face charges for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.

Deputies say they are still investigating potential motives, but they do believe at least one of the suspects was familiar with Hall and both plotted to kill him.

Hall was found deceased near railroad tracks close to Chick Springs Road and Mitchell Drive in December 2018. He is also the brother of Tucker Eskew, who served as South Carolina's press secretary under Carroll Campbell and as a deputy assistant of media affairs under President George W. Bush.

Previously, deputies asked for help searching for Hall's Ford F-250 pickup truck.

Booking photos were not immediately available, but are expected to be available soon.