GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say one person is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting early Friday morning.
GCSO public information officer Lt. Ryan Flood said they got the call from Mayflower Ave. around 1:20 a.m. He says a white car reportedly drove up and stopped in front of the home. At that point, at least one person from inside the car fired multiple shots, striking the victim at least one time. The car then fled from the scene.
The victim was then taken to an area hospital.
GCSO is asking for anyone with information on what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.