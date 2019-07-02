SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are searching for an attempted armed robbery suspect, they released to media.
Officers responded to a Marathon gas station along John B White Sr Blvd, after witnesses reported a suspect trying to rob the counter at gun point.
Upon officers arrival, an employee reported a male suspect, around 27 years old, came in wearing a white shirt, camouflage hat and a black pants.
He then pointed a gun at her stating "Give me the money or ill shoot."
The employee quickly escaped through the side door, and the suspect fled the store.
Another witness watched the attempted robbery unfold.
No money or items were taken from the store.
The incident is under investigation, police say.
