GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Two brothers are under arrest following an early morning assault on an individual at the intersection of E. Washington Street at S. Brown Street in Greenville, Donald Porter with Greenville Police Department released to media.
Another unknown suspect is being sought by police for his involvement in the assault that left the victim in critical condition, police say.
Witnesses told police three subjects began assaulting the victim for unknown reasons, and they continued the brutal attack after the victim was unconscious.
John Grant Cox, 22, of Verdae Crest Drive in Greenville and Ronald Carl Cox, III, 27, of 201 Rocky Slope Road in Greenville were arrested and charged with Assault and Battery by Mob-2nd Degree.
The third suspect is being sought by police.
Anyone with any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the third suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.