Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police officers responded to a disturbance in reference to a man pulling a gun on a female at Shemwood Crossing Apartments, around 9 a.m, officials report.
A female alleged in a sworn statement that 25-year-old Lavon Marqui Latimore pointed a gun at her, wrapped his hands around her neck leaving visible injury marks, and struck her on the face.
At the time of this incident, Latimore was wanted on warrants for assault and battery, malicious injury value less than $2000, and Burglary 1st Degree.
GPD officers searched the backpack that Latimore was wearing and found a stolen hand gun, marijuana, a digital scale, and plastic bags.
Latimore was arrested for the outstanding warrants, but officers also obtained additional warrants for assault and battery high aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of firearm, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a stolen firearm.
