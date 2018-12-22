GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville police officer was injured Saturday evening after a suspect assaulted them in the downtown area Saturday evening.
GPD confirms to FOX Carolina that the call for an officer down came in around 9:15 p.m. at Main Street near East Coffee Street. EMS was dispatched to the scene.
We're told by GPD the suspect is in custody.
The condition of the officer wasn't known as of writing.
This is a breaking news story. FOX Carolina has crews on scene getting information right now. Stay tuned for updates.
