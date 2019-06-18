GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On June 17th, Greenville Police officers responded to reports of a patrol vehicle that had been vandalized.
The patrol car was parked at an apartment complex off Pelham Road, police say.
Police say the car had words spray painted down the passenger side of the vehicle and along a small portion of the front passenger side window.
Officers are pursuing several leads in order to apprehend the subjects responsible for the damage, they say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.