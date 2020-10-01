Stabbing investigation along McBee Ave. in downtown Greenville

Stabbing investigation along McBee Ave. in downtown Greenville

 (FOX Carolina/ October 1, 2020)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a person is in the hospital after suffering a stab wound near downtown Thursday night.

We were first tipped off to the scene along McBee Ave. by a FOX Carolina viewer. When we arrived around 11:40 p.m., an officer confirmed one person suffered a stab wound, but believed that the victim was facing non-life threatening injuries. The officer tells us this is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

We reached out to a public information officer for further details.

