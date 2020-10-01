GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a person is in the hospital after suffering a stab wound near downtown Thursday night.
We were first tipped off to the scene along McBee Ave. by a FOX Carolina viewer. When we arrived around 11:40 p.m., an officer confirmed one person suffered a stab wound, but believed that the victim was facing non-life threatening injuries. The officer tells us this is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
We reached out to a public information officer for further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.