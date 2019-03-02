GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On Saturday, March 2nd deputies responded to a call of vandalism at Lone Oak Cemetery in Graham County.
When officers arrived they learned around 60 headstones had been overturned.
The Graham County Sheriff's Office offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.
Graham County Sheriff's office found one female suspect on the surveillance camera footage and now authorities are seeking more information on her.
Later on Sunday, deputies say the suspect and her car were seen at a rest area in Andrews around noon on Saturday. Graham County S.O. says Cherokee County, NC deputies are working with them, and say the suspect is from out of state and has been identified.
Graham County S.O. says arrest warrants are being issued and and she will be in custody shortly. The office thanked citizens for sharing information and says updated information will be provided.
