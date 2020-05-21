GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Graham County deputies say they've received a tip that a man wanted for murder in Greenville County, South Carolina may have been spotted in western N.C. and are asking the public to stay vigilant.

In a Facebook post Thursday evening, the office says they received an unconfirmed tip that 49-year-old Ryan Dusha Kedar was spotted near Fontana. However, that remains unconfirmed as of writing. They're asking anyone with information to call 911 if they spot him and to not approach. The office says Kedar may be driving a light-colored 2004 Ford Explorer.

This possible development comes days after the U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers of Greenville announced the were offering a total $7,000 cash reward for information leading to Kedar's arrest.

Kedar is accused of killing 58-year-old Mark Jermon at Herdklotz Park back in February. Law enforcement has advised Kedar is a survivalist and outdoorsman.

