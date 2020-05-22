Ryan Dusha Kedar

Ryan Dusha Kedar. He's believed to be driving the pictured 2004 Ford Explorer, displaying a South Carolina license plate of: PRH-438

 (Source: Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Graham County Sheriff said Friday his deputies received two more reports of sightings of Ryan Kedar, who is accused of killing a man at a Greenville County, SC park.

The sheriff said the sightings are unconfirmed.

Graham County deputies first announced on Thursday that Kedar may have been spotted in the area and asked the public to stay vigilant.

In a Facebook post Thursday evening, the office says they received an unconfirmed tip that 49-year-old Ryan Dusha Kedar was spotted near Fontana. However, that remains unconfirmed as of writing. They're asking anyone with information to call 911 if they spot him and to not approach. The office says Kedar may be driving a light-colored 2004 Ford Explorer.

This possible development comes days after the U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers of Greenville announced the were offering a total $7,000 cash reward for information leading to Kedar's arrest.

Kedar is accused of killing 58-year-old Mark Jermon at Herdklotz Park back in February. Law enforcement has advised Kedar is a survivalist and outdoorsman.

