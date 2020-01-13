ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County deputies announced the arrest of a man who was found in possession of 46 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to social media post.
Deputies conducted a public safety check point along Lebanon Road in the Pendleton area on January 8th, and encountered the individual in possession of the suspected narcotics.
He was identified as William A Miller, and was transported to the Anderson County Detention Center, and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
MORE NEWS - National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes in the Upstate Saturday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.